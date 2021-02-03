 Top
Odisha FC sack coach Stuart Baxter

Indian Super League (ISL) club Odisha FC on Tuesday sacked their coach Stuart Baxter after he used an offensive analogy about rape.

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

NEW DELHI: Indian Super League (ISL) club Odisha FC on Tuesday sacked their coach Stuart Baxter after he used an offensive analogy about rape while talking about referees not giving his team penalties. "Odisha FC has decided to terminate Head Coach, Stuart Baxter's contract with immediate effect. The interim coach for the remainder of the season will be announced soon," the club said in a statement issued on Tuesday. IANS

