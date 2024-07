PARIS: Indian sports administrator Nita Amabani was on Wednesday re-elected unanimously as member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), ahead of the Paris Olympics.

Ambani won unanimously with 100 per cent of vote at the 142nd IOC session in Paris. Agencies

