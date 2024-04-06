Racing Club beat Sportivo Luqueno in Copa Sudamericana

BUENOS AIRES: Adrian Martinez scored one goal and set up another as Argentine side Racing Club clinched a 2-0 away victory over Paraguay's Sportivo Luqueno in their Copa Sudamericana opener on Thursday.

Martinez gave the visitors the lead in the 41st minute before setting up Roger Martinez to double the advantage on the stroke of halftime.

"It's a satisfying result because we controlled the match and were able to take advantage of the spaces," Racing manager Gustavo Costas said after the match.

Meanwhile, Brazil's Cruzeiro held Ecuadorian side Universidad Catolica to a goalless draw in Quito. The hosts controlled almost 60% of possession and had 14 shots on goal but were unable to capitalize on their dominance.

In other Copa Sudamericana fixtures on Thursday, Deportivo Garcilaso won 3-2 at home to Metropolitanos, Always Ready prevailed 2-0 at home to Medellin, and Delfin won 2-0 at Real Tomayapo. Agencies

