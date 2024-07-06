Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli thanks Mumbai Police for their hardwork during Team India's victory parade

New Delhi: Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has expressed his gratitude to the Mumbai Police for their dedicated efforts in ensuring that India’s T20 World Cup open-top victory parade was conducted smoothly.

Lakhs of Mumbaikars gushed into a spirited celebration of the Men In Blue T20 World Cup victors on Thursday evening.

The team’s victory parade took place from Nariman Point to Wankhede Stadium along Marine Drive and fans had arrived in huge numbers to get a glimpse of the T20 World Champions.

“Deep respect and heartfelt thanks to all the officers and staff of @MumbaiPolice & @CPMumbaiPolice for doing a phenomenal job during Team India’s Victory Parade. Your dedication and service is highly appreciated. Jai Hind !

Much before the team members landed in a Vistara flight from New Delhi, thousands of people had gathered outside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), the entire road from the airport to Nariman Point and also the 1.8 km long route to the Wankhede Stadium.

Marine Drive came to a standstill as throngs of fans gathered, prompting the Mumbai Police to issue a traffic advisory ahead of Team India’s celebrations. IANS

