T20 World Cup: Formidable India hope to continue unbeaten run against Bangladesh

North Sound: A formidable India will be eyeing to continue its unbeaten run in the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup when it takes on Bangladesh in their second clash in the Super Eight stage at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium here on Saturday.

With just a day’s gap in between the Super Eight stage games, getting rest and focusing on optimal recovery will be on the minds of both teams. But at the same time, India and Bangladesh will be going through their plans again to put their best foot forward in this crucial clash to keep themselves in the reckoning for the semifinal spots.

Transitioning from tough and makeshift conditions in the USA to a traditional and settled West Indies was rather seamless for India as they got a comfortable 47-run win over Afghanistan in their first Super 8 stage game at Barbados. Now, they await the test of excelling in Antigua, where scores of 150 and above have been recorded four times collectively.

On the top of India’s list to tick boxes would be for their opening pair of captain Rohit Sharma and talismanic Virat Kohli, who hasn’t looked convincing so far, to get a big partnership.

With Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, and Axar Patel playing pivotal roles in a superb batting performance against Afghanistan, India would also like for designated spin-hitter Shivam Dube to join the run-making party.

India are expected to retain the playing eleven they fielded against Afghanistan for Saturday’s clash with Bangladesh, which would mean left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav retains his place after taking two wickets in his first T20 World Cup game.

The bowlers continued to be at their penetrative best as Jasprit Bumrah rattled Afghanistan with his spell of 3-7, including 20 dot balls. It is the fewest runs ever conceded by an Indian bowler in a Men’s T20 World Cup where all four overs were bowled.

Arshdeep Singh and Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with scalps and added more spark to another good bowling day for India in the competition. They now have the upper hand in a match-up against a Bangladesh side whose batting has struggled to click throughout the tournament.

Their bowlers, mainly left-arm fast-bowler Mustafizur Rahman and leg-spinner Rishad Hossain have been doing well. But they need to step up as a collective unit in a must-win game for Bangladesh if they are to stop India’s middle and lower order from scoring runs, and put a halt to their winning juggernaut. IANS

