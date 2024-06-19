T20 World Cup: Rodney Tucker, Paul Reiffel to officiate India’s Super 8 opener against Afghanistan

Bridgetown: Rodney Tucker and Paul Reiffel will be the on-field umpires with David Boon as match referee for India's opening Super 8 stage match against Afghanistan at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 here on Thursday. South Africa's Allahudien Paleker will join the Aussie on-field officials as the TV umpire while England's Alex Wharf as the fourth umpire. For India's key clash with former champions Australia, Richard Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth will be the on-field umpires with New Zealander Jeff Crowe as the match referee for the match to be played at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia. On Tuesday, the International Cricket Council (CC) named match officials for the Super 8 stage.

Chris Gaffaney and Richard Kettleborough will be the on-field umpires for the USA’s historic first-ever knockout match at an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which takes place against South Africa on June 19.

Joel Wilson will be the TV Umpire for the USA against South Africa, while he will also stand as on-field umpire alongside Gaffaney when the American team take on England in Barbados on June 23. Allahudien Paleker, who is making his senior men’s tournament debut in this competition, will act as the fourth umpire.

The same day will see Kettleborough return to the middle for the seismic Group 1 clash between Australia and India alongside compatriot Richard Illingworth.

Illingworth and Michael Gough will oversee Australia’s Super 8s opener against Bangladesh, while Nitin Menon and Ahsan Raza are the on-field umpires for England’s meeting with the West Indies. IANS

