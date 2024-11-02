Trying our best to utilise Australia series ahead of Champions Trophy, says Babar Azam

New Delhi: Pakistan batter Babar Azam said his team will try to utilise the upcoming ODI series against Australia as crucial preparation for the ICC Champions Trophy to be held in February next year.

“We are looking forward to the Champions Trophy because we have 10 to 15 one day matches (to come) and we are trying to do our best to utilise this series and the (other) series. We have a good bunch of players — a senior and junior combination — and we are very excited to play here,” said Azam to Fox Sports.

Pakistan will play ODIs against Australia in Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth, before playing three T20Is next week. “I (have) just played a lot of cricket (here) and I love playing here, because the ball comes on very nicely. I just believe in myself and just execute my plans because here, if you are set, there are a lot of runs (to be scored) here,” added Azam.

The right-handed batter, who averages a gigantic 67.33 runs against Australia in ODIs, further said Jason Gillespie, who coached Pakistan to a 2-1 series win over England in the recent Test series at home, has brought an optimistic mindset to the team.

“(He brings a) lot of positive vibes. We have discussed a lot of good things and he knows the conditions over here, (having) played a lot of cricket here, because he lived here. This has helped me a lot, (and) for everyone.”

Azam signed off by saying he would be donating the bat he used in the 2022 T20 World Cup final against England to the Melbourne Cricket Club’s Long Room. “Honestly it is an honour for me and this means a lot to me, because I played a World Cup final using this bat.”

“I have a lot of good memories at the MCG … and playing a lot of cricket here, one day and Test matches, it is one of the best grounds in my life. It means a lot to me and there are (bats of) a lot of great players here, so this is an honour for me.” IANS

