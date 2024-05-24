Sports

World No.5 Jessica Pegula withdraws from French Open to focus on recovery

World number five Jessica Pegula has pulled out of the French Open as she continues to focus on her recovery from injuries, the American tennis player said on Wednesday.
World No.5 Jessica Pegula withdraws from French Open to focus on recovery

PARIS: World number five Jessica Pegula has pulled out of the French Open as she continues to focus on her recovery from injuries, the American tennis player said on Wednesday. The 30-year-old said earlier this month she was unsure of her participation in Paris after shaking off an injury that derailed her claycourt season.

Pegula last competed in the Billie Jean King Cup in April. She missed the Middle East swing in February due to a neck issue. Agencies

Also Read: World No. 5 Jessica Pegula unsure about French Open participation

Also Watch:             

French Open
Jessica Pegula

Top Headlines

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com