AAI Invites Tender for Annual Maintenance Contract - 2024_AAI_197687_1

About AAI

The Airports Authority of India, or AAI, is a statutory body, under the ownership of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India. It is responsible for creating, upgrading, maintaining, and managing civil aviation infrastructure in India. It provides Communication Navigation Surveillance/Air Traffic Management (CNS/ATM) services over Indian airspace and adjoining oceanic areas. AAI is currently managing a total of 137 airports, including 34 international airports, 10 Customs Airports, 81 domestic airports, and 23 Civil enclaves at defense airfields. AAI also has ground installations at all airports and 25 other locations to ensure the safety of aircraft operations. AAI covers all major air routes over Indian landmass via 29 Radar installations at 11 locations along with 700 VOR/DVOR installations co-located with Distance Measuring Equipment (DME). 52 runways are provided with Instrument landing system (ILS) installations with Night Landing Facilities at most of these airports and an Automatic Message Switching System at 15 Airports.

About Tender

Airports Authority of India requests a proposal for the tender for the Annual Maintenance Contract For Re Wall, Large Embankment And Associated Works For Fy (2024-25) At Pakyong Airport.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_AAI_197687_1

Tendering Authority: Airports Authority of India

Brief: Annual Maintenance Contract For Re Wall, Large Embankment And Associated Works For Fy (2024-25) At Pakyong Airport

Description: annual maintenance contract for re wall, large embankment and associated works for fy (2024-25) at pakyong airport 737106 : pakyong airport

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 50.00 Lacs

EMD: INR 1.00 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 1.18 Thousand

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 08-06-2024

Last Date for Submission: 29-06-2024

Opening Date: 01-07-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Not Classified, Sikkim, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Sr. Manager (E-C)-I

Contact Address: Office of Dy. General Manager(E-C), AAI, Pakyong Airport

Disclaimer: Tender247 tries to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take submit the bid.