AAI Invites Tender for Provision of Lightning Protection System at Silchar Airport - 2024_AAI_212124_1

The Airports Authority of India, or AAI, is a statutory body, under the ownership of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India. It is responsible for creating, upgrading, maintaining, and managing civil aviation infrastructure in India. It provides Communication Navigation Surveillance/Air Traffic Management (CNS/ATM) services over Indian airspace and adjoining oceanic areas. AAI is currently managing a total of 137 airports, including 34 international airports, 10 Customs Airports, 81 domestic airports, and 23 Civil enclaves at defense airfields. AAI also has ground installations at all airports and 25 other locations to ensure the safety of aircraft operations. AAI covers all major air routes over Indian landmass via 29 Radar installations at 11 locations along with 700 VOR/DVOR installations co-located with Distance Measuring Equipment (DME). 52 runways are provided with Instrument landing system (ILS) installations with Night Landing Facilities at most of these airports and an Automatic Message Switching System at 15 Airports.
Airports Authority of India requests a proposal for the tender for the
Provision of Lightning Protection System at Silchar Airport
Reference No: 2024_AAI_212124_1
Tendering Authority: Airports Authority of India
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 72.89 Lacs
EMD: INR 1.46 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 1.18 Thousand
/
Start Date of Document Collection: 23-10-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 13-11-2024
Last Date for Submission: 13-11-2024
Opening Date: 14-11-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Silchar, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): Sr. Manager (Engg-E)
Contact Address: AAI, Silchar Airport