AAU Invites Tender for Civil, Water Supply and Sanitation and Electrical Works - 2024_AAU_38352_1

Assam Agricultural University is the first institution of its kind in the whole of North-Eastern Region of India. The main goal of this institution is to produce globally competitive human resources in farm sector and to carry out research in both conventional and frontier areas for production optimization as well as to disseminate the generated technologies as public good for benefitting the food growers/produces and traders involved in the sector while emphasizing on sustainability, equity and overall food security at household level.
Assam Agricultural University requests a proposal for the tenders for civil, water supply and sanitation and electrical works - repairing of class i quarter viz a-1 and class ii quarters viz b-i, b-2 and b-3 at aau citrus and plantation crops research station, tinsukia.
Reference No: 2024_AAU_38352_1
Tendering Authority: Assam agriculture university
Brief: civil, water supply and sanitation and electrical works - repairing of class i quarter viz a-1 and class ii quarters viz b-i, b-2 and b-3 at aau citrus and plantation crops research station, tinsukia
Description: repairing of class i quarter viz a-1 and class ii quarters viz b-i, b-2 and b-3 at aau citrus and plantation crops research station, tinsukia 785158 : at crs, tinsukia
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 40.09 Lacs
EMD: INR 80.18 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 06-08-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 28-08-2024
Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 16-08-2024
Last Date for Submission: 28-08-2024
Opening Date: 28-08-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Tinsukia, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): Superintending Engineer, DPP, AAU, Jorhat
Contact Address: O/o the DPP, AAU, Jorhat