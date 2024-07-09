AAU Invites Tender for Construction Of Brick And Stone Masonry Boundary Wall - 2024_AAU_37598_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction Of Brick And Stone Masonry Boundary Wall and other online tender notices published by the Assam agriculture university

About AAU

Assam Agricultural University is the first institution of its kind in the whole of North-Eastern Region of India. The main goal of this institution is to produce globally competitive human resources in farm sector and to carry out research in both conventional and frontier areas for production optimization as well as to disseminate the generated technologies as public good for benefitting the food growers/produces and traders involved in the sector while emphasizing on sustainability, equity and overall food security at household level.

About Tender

Assam Agricultural University requests a proposal for the tenders for Construction Of Brick And Stone Masonry Boundary Wall.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_AAU_37598_1

Tendering Authority: Assam agriculture university

Brief: Corrigendum : Construction Of Brick And Stone Masonry Boundary Wall

Description: construction of brick and stone masonry wall at zrs shillongani, aau 782002 : zrs, shillongani

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 31.59 Lacs

EMD: INR 63.18 Thousand

Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand

Contact: +91-93274 94799 / Finance@Tender247.com

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 14-06-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 24-06-2024

Last Date for Submission: 16-07-2024

Opening Date: 16-07-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Nagaon, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Superintending Engineer, DPP, AAU, Jorhat

Contact Address: O/o the DPP, AAU, Jorhat

