AAU Invites Tender for Construction Of Convention Centre - 2024_AAU_37840_1

Assam Agricultural University is the first institution of its kind in the whole of North-Eastern Region of India. The main goal of this institution is to produce globally competitive human resources in farm sector and to carry out research in both conventional and frontier areas for production optimization as well as to disseminate the generated technologies as public good for benefitting the food growers/produces and traders involved in the sector while emphasizing on sustainability, equity and overall food security at household level.
Assam Agricultural University requests a proposal for the tenders for Construction Of Convention Centre With Auditorium, Seminar Hall, Two Conference Halls Complete With Waiting Lounge, Vip Lounge And Office.
Reference No: 2024_AAU_37840_1
Tendering Authority: Assam agriculture university
Brief: Construction Of Convention Centre With Auditorium, Seminar Hall, Two Conference Halls Complete With Waiting Lounge, Vip Lounge And Office
Description: construction of convention centre at aau, jorhat under tneif phase-i 785013 : aau, jorhat
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 8.79 CR.
EMD: INR 17.59 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 20.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 03-07-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 25-07-2024
Last Date for Submission: 25-07-2024
Opening Date: 25-07-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Jorhat, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): Director of Physical Plant, AAU, Jorhat
Contact Address: O/o the DPP, AAU, Jorhat