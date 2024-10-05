‘Aditi's bronze miss was an eye-opener for everyone’ Says Uttam Singh Mundy

New Delhi: Golfer Aditi Ashok came so close to winning India's first Olympic medal in the sport in Tokyo after finishing fourth three years ago. According to the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) CEO Uttam Singh Mundy, that moment unearthed golf's potential in the country as a possible medal-winning sporting discipline. He was also satisfied with the performance of the Indian golfers in the Paris Olympics and saw a lot of potential in young talents to bring laurels to the country.

"It was fantastic. I had gone to Paris for the Olympics to represent the Professional Golf Tour of India. It was nice to have our players there and the campaigning was very good," Mundy told IANS on the sidelines of the Delhi Golf Club League (DGCL).

"India's representation is great all around. Aditi Ashok missing the bronze in the Tokyo Olympics by a shot was actually an eye-opener for everyone including the government as well that it could be a medal-earning sport. Ever since then, golf has been a highlight," he said. IANS

