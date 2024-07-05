AEGCL Invites Tender for Augmentation Of 132kv Bus At 132/33 Kv Baghjap Gss - AEGCL/DGM/LAC/TT/TLS69/2024/727

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Augmentation Of 132kv Bus At 132/33 Kv Baghjap Gss and other online tender notices published by AEGCL

About AEGCL

AEGCL mission is to Transmission of power in large quantity with affordable price as per the expectation of customers, Government of Assam and AERC. Increase transmission network need based to meet demand of the State in 2032. Adoption of best Construction and O&M practices supported by system driven processes enabled by cutting edge IT solutions. Diversification of business in providing consultancy on construction and maintenance services and entering business in Telecommunication and other emerging areas so as to achieve optimum utilization of assets and generation of additional revenue. Develop skilled and satisfied human resources, fostering a service oriented attitude to its stake holders and empowered to meet need in the changing scenarios. Building Research and Development wing for adoption of new technology. Discharge the social responsibility with commitment on Environment Protection, Health, Safety, Energy conservation and Community Development. To establish as one of the transparent entity in the Country with total honor to Whistle Blower Policy.

About Tender

Assam Electricity Grid Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the

Augmentation Of 132kv Bus At 132/33 Kv Baghjap Gss For Providing Power To The Upcoming Tata Plant At The Premises Of Hpc, Jagiroad.

Tender Details

Reference No: AEGCL/DGM/LAC/TT/TLS69/2024/727

Tendering Authority: Assam Electricity Grid Corporation Limited

Brief: Augmentation Of 132kv Bus At 132/33 Kv Baghjap Gss For Providing Power To The Upcoming Tata Plant At The Premises Of Hpc, Jagiroad.

Description: augmentation of 132kv bus at 132/33 kv baghjap gss for providing power to the upcoming tata plant at the premises of hpc, jagiroad.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 6.71 Lacs

EMD: INR 13.40 Thousand

Document Fee: INR 500.00

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 02-07-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 09-07-2024

Last Date for Submission: 09-07-2024

Opening Date: 09-07-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Guwahati, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): DGM, LATT Circle, AEGCL

Contact Address: O/o the DGM, LATT Circle, AEGCL, Narengi, Guwahati

Disclaimer: Tender247 tries to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take submit the bid.