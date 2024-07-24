AEGCL Invites Tender for Double Jumpering Of The Angle Points - 2024_AEGCL_37740_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Double Jumpering Of The Angle Points Of 132kv North Lakhimpur Dhemaji Tl and other online tender notices published by AEGCL
The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Double Jumpering Of The Angle Points Of 132kv North Lakhimpur Dhemaji Tl and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from AEGCL
AEGCL mission is to Transmission of power in large quantity with affordable price as per the expectation of customers, Government of Assam and AERC. Increase transmission network need based to meet demand of the State in 2032. Adoption of best Construction and O&M practices supported by system driven processes enabled by cutting edge IT solutions. Diversification of business in providing consultancy on construction and maintenance services and entering business in Telecommunication and other emerging areas so as to achieve optimum utilization of assets and generation of additional revenue. Develop skilled and satisfied human resources, fostering a service oriented attitude to its stake holders and empowered to meet need in the changing scenarios. Building Research and Development wing for adoption of new technology. Discharge the social responsibility with commitment on Environment Protection, Health, Safety, Energy conservation and Community Development. To establish as one of the transparent entity in the Country with total honor to Whistle Blower Policy.
Assam Electricity Grid Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the Double Jumpering Of The Angle Points Of 132kv North Lakhimpur Dhemaji Tl.
Reference No: 2024_AEGCL_37740_1
Tendering Authority: Assam Electricity Grid Corporation Limited
Brief: Corrigendum : Double Jumpering Of The Angle Points Of 132kv North Lakhimpur Dhemaji Tl
Description: double jumpering of the angle points of nlp dhemaji tl 787001 : north lakhimpur
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 18.91 Lacs
EMD: INR 40.00 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 26-06-2024
Last Date for Submission: 31-07-2024
Opening Date: 01-08-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Dhemaji, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): DGM TNT Circle AEGCL North Lakhimpur
Contact Address: Office of the DGM TNT Circle AEGCL North Lakhimpur