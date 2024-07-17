AEGCL Invites Tender for Second Circuit Stringing (Hotline) Of Nazira-Garmur Line - 2024_AEGCL_37979_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Second Circuit Stringing (Hotline) Of Nazira-Garmur Line and other online tender notices published by AEGCL
AEGCL mission is to Transmission of power in large quantity with affordable price as per the expectation of customers, Government of Assam and AERC. Increase transmission network need based to meet demand of the State in 2032. Adoption of best Construction and O&M practices supported by system driven processes enabled by cutting edge IT solutions. Diversification of business in providing consultancy on construction and maintenance services and entering business in Telecommunication and other emerging areas so as to achieve optimum utilization of assets and generation of additional revenue. Develop skilled and satisfied human resources, fostering a service oriented attitude to its stake holders and empowered to meet need in the changing scenarios. Building Research and Development wing for adoption of new technology. Discharge the social responsibility with commitment on Environment Protection, Health, Safety, Energy conservation and Community Development. To establish as one of the transparent entity in the Country with total honor to Whistle Blower Policy.
Assam Electricity Grid Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the Second Circuit Stringing (Hotline) Of Nazira-Garmur Line Along With Construction Of Two Nos. Of 132 Kv Line Bays At 132 Kv Nazira Gss And 132kv Garmur Gss(Turnkey).
Reference No: 2024_AEGCL_37979_1
Tendering Authority: Assam Electricity Grid Corporation Limited
Brief: Second Circuit Stringing (Hotline) Of Nazira-Garmur Line Along With Construction Of Two Nos. Of 132 Kv Line Bays At 132 Kv Nazira Gss And 132kv Garmur Gss(Turnkey)
Description: second circuit stringing (hotline) of nazira-garmur line along with construction of two nos. of 132 kv line bays at 132 kv nazira gss and 132kv garmur gss(turnkey) 785685 : nazira and garmur
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Estimated Cost: INR 16.55 CR.
EMD: INR 33.00 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 2.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 15-07-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 05-08-2024
Last Date for Submission: 05-08-2024
Opening Date: 07-08-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Sivasagar, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): CGM PPnd
Contact Address: CGM PPnd, First Floor, Bijulee Bhawan, Paltan Bazaar, Guwahati-01