AEGCL Invites Tender for Turnkey Construction Of 33kv Meherpur Feeder Bay - 2024_AEGCL_37718_1
About AEGCL
AEGCL mission is to Transmission of power in large quantity with affordable price as per the expectation of customers, Government of Assam and AERC. Increase transmission network need based to meet demand of the State in 2032. Adoption of best Construction and O&M practices supported by system driven processes enabled by cutting edge IT solutions. Diversification of business in providing consultancy on construction and maintenance services and entering business in Telecommunication and other emerging areas so as to achieve optimum utilization of assets and generation of additional revenue. Develop skilled and satisfied human resources, fostering a service oriented attitude to its stake holders and empowered to meet need in the changing scenarios. Building Research and Development wing for adoption of new technology. Discharge the social responsibility with commitment on Environment Protection, Health, Safety, Energy conservation and Community Development. To establish as one of the transparent entity in the Country with total honor to Whistle Blower Policy.
About Tender
Assam Electricity Grid Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the
Turnkey Construction Of 33kv Meherpur Feeder Bay Along With Necessary 33kv Bus Extension Works At 132kv Srikona Gss.
Tender Details
Reference No: 2024_AEGCL_37718_1
Tendering Authority: Assam Electricity Grid Corporation Limited
Brief: Turnkey Construction Of 33kv Meherpur Feeder Bay Along With Necessary 33kv Bus Extension Works At 132kv Srikona Gss.
Description: turnkey construction of 33kv meherpur feeder bay along with associated works at 132kv srikona gss 788026 : 132kv srikona gss
Pre-Qualification Criteria: AS PER TENDER DOCUMENTS
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values
Estimated Cost: INR 1.23 CR.
EMD: INR 2.46 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand
Key Dates
Start Date of Document Collection: 24-06-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 15-07-2024
Last Date for Submission: 15-07-2024
Opening Date: 16-07-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Cachar, Assam, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): CGM (OnM), CAR
Contact Address: Bijulee Bhawan, Paltan Bazar, Guwahati-01