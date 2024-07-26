AIDC Invites Tender for Construction And Upgradation Of Various Infrastructure Facilities - 2024_ICD_38170_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction And Upgradation Of Various Infrastructure Facilities In Plastic Park, Tinsukia and other online tender notices published by the Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited.

About AIDC

Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited has been incorporated in the year 1965 and it has been registered under the Companies Act. 1956.

About Tender

Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tender for the Construction And Upgradation Of Various Infrastructure Facilities In Plastic Park, Tinsukia.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_ICD_38170_1

Tendering Authority: Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited

Brief: Construction And Upgradation Of Various Infrastructure Facilities In Plastic Park, Tinsukia

Description: construction and upgradation of various infrastructure facilities in plastic park, tinsukia 786158 : plastic park, tinsukia

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 7.16 CR.

EMD: INR 14.31 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 14.31 Thousand

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 24-07-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 13-08-2024

Last Date for Submission: 13-08-2024

Opening Date: 14-08-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Tinsukia, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Managing Director

Contact Address: Assam Industrial Development Corporation Ltd. (AIDC), R.G.Baruah Road, Guwahati-24

