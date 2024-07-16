AIDC Invites Tender for Construction Of Boundary Wall, Land Development - 505342/174

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction Of Boundary Wall, Land Development and other online tender notices published by the Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited.
Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited has been incorporated in the year 1965 and it has been registered under the Companies Act. 1956.
Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tender for the Construction Of Boundary Wall, Land Development, Internal Road, Culvert, Drain, Water Supply Network, Administrative Building Etc. At Industrial Estate Chenga, Dist: Barpeta, Assam.
Reference No: 505342/174
Tendering Authority: Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited
Brief: Construction Of Boundary Wall, Land Development, Internal Road, Culvert, Drain, Water Supply Network, Administrative Building Etc. At Industrial Estate Chenga, Dist: Barpeta, Assam
Website (Optional):
Estimated Cost: INR 8.48 CR.
Last Date for Submission: 06-08-2024
Opening Date: 06-08-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Barpeta Road, Assam, India