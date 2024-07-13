AIDC Invites Tender for Construction Of New Industrial Estate - ECF No.431593/237

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction Of New Industrial Estate At Maizgram, Karimganj and other online tender notices published by the Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited.
Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited has been incorporated in the year 1965 and it has been registered under the Companies Act. 1956.
Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tender for the Construction Of New Industrial Estate At Maizgram, Karimganj.
Reference No: ECF No.431593/237
Tendering Authority: Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited
Brief: Construction Of New Industrial Estate At Maizgram, Karimganj
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 9.10 CR.
EMD: INR 18.19 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 35.40 Thousand
Last Date for Submission: 08-08-2024
Opening Date: 09-08-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Karimganj, Assam, India