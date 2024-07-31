AIDC Invites Tender for Construction & Up-gradation of Various Infrastructure Facilities in Plastic Park - 302751/201

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction & Up-gradation of Various Infrastructure Facilities in Plastic Park and other online tender notices published by the Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited.
Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited has been incorporated in the year 1965 and it has been registered under the Companies Act. 1956.
Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tender for the Construction & Up-gradation of Various Infrastructure Facilities in Plastic Park.
Reference No: 302751/201
Tendering Authority: Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited
Brief: Construction & Up-gradation of Various Infrastructure Facilities in Plastic Park
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 7.16 CR.
Last Date of Document Collection: 13-08-2024
Last Date for Submission: 13-08-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Tinsukia, Assam, India