AIDC Invites Tender for Development of New Industrial Estate at Sephinjuri, Karimganj - 2024_ICD_40154_1

Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited has been incorporated in the year 1965 and it has been registered under the Companies Act. 1956.
Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tender for Development of New Industrial Estate at Sephinjuri, Karimganj
Reference No: 2024_ICD_40154_1
Tendering Authority: Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited
Brief: Development of New Industrial Estate at Sephinjuri, Karimganj
Description: development of new industrial estate at sephinjuri, karimganj 788725 : sephinjuri, patharkandi, karimganj, assam
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 15.42 CR.
EMD: INR 30.85 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 30.85 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 30-10-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 25-11-2024
Last Date for Submission: 25-11-2024
Opening Date: 26-11-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Karimganj, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): Managing Director
Contact Address: AIDC, RG Baruah Road, Guwahati-781024