AIDC Invites Tender for Drawal of 3 Phase 4 Wire Lt Line with Street Lighting at Astcl - No. 564124/61

Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited has been incorporated in the year 1965 and it has been registered under the Companies Act. 1956.
Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tender for Development of New Industrial Estate at Sephinjuri, Karimganj
Reference No: No. 564124/61
Tendering Authority: Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited
Brief: tender for drawal of 3 phase 4 wire lt line with street lighting and 11/0.4 kv 100 kva sub- station at astcl.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 85.33 Lacs
/
Last Date for Submission: 20-11-2024
Opening Date: 20-11-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Bongaigaon, Assam, India