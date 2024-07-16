AIDC Invites Tender for E- Procurement For The Works Of Upgradation - ECF No.- 411681/168

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the E- Procurement For The Works Of Upgradation Of Integrated Industrial Development Centre (Iidc), Titabor and other online tender notices published by the Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited.
Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited
Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited has been incorporated in the year 1965 and it has been registered under the Companies Act. 1956.
Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tender for the E- Procurement For The Works Of Upgradation Of Integrated Industrial Development Centre (Iidc), Titabor, Dist: Jorhat, Assam.
Reference No: ECF No.- 411681/168
Tendering Authority: Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited
Brief: E- Procurement For The Works Of Upgradation Of Integrated Industrial Development Centre (Iidc), Titabor, Dist: Jorhat, Assam.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 10.21 CR.
Last Date for Submission: 03-08-2024
Opening Date: 03-08-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Jorhat, Assam, India