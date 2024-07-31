AIDC Invites Tender for Up-gradation of Existing Road - 421813/128

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Up-gradation of Existing Road and other works at IIDC Silapathar and other online tender notices published by the Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited.
The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Up-gradation of Existing Road and other works at IIDC Silapathar and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited.
Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited has been incorporated in the year 1965 and it has been registered under the Companies Act. 1956.
Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tender for the up-gradation of existing road, construction of box culverts & drain, boundary wall, repair of admin building, installation of streetlights and other works at iidc silapathar.
Reference No: 421813/128
Tendering Authority: Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited
Brief: up-gradation of existing road, construction of box culverts & drain, boundary wall, repair of admin building, installation of streetlights and other works at iidc silapathar.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 6.80 CR.
/
Last Date for Submission: 12-08-2024
Opening Date: 12-08-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Dhemaji, Assam, India