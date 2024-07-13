AIDC Invites Tender for Upgradation Of Iidc Titabor, Jorhat - 2024_PWBNH_37939_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Upgradation Of Iidc Titabor, Jorhat and other online tender notices published by the Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited.
Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited has been incorporated in the year 1965 and it has been registered under the Companies Act. 1956.
Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tender for the Upgradation Of Iidc Titabor, Jorhat.
Reference No: 2024_ICD_37966_1
Tendering Authority: Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited
Brief: Upgradation Of Iidc Titabor, Jorhat
Description: upgradation of iidc titabor, jorhat 785630 : titabor, jorhat, assam
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 10.21 CR.
EMD: INR 20.42 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 20.42 Thousand
/
Start Date of Document Collection: 12-07-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 03-08-2024
Last Date for Submission: 03-08-2024
Opening Date: 03-08-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Jorhat, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): Managing Director
Contact Address: AIDC Ltd, R.G. Baruah Road Guwahati 781024