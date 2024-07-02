AIWCL Invites Tender for Supply Of High-Speed Diesel And Mobil Oil - AIWCL/44/2024/15

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Supply Of High-Speed Diesel And Mobil Oil (Grade 15w40) At Guwahati Based Ferry Ghats and other online tender notices published by the Assam Inland Waterways Company Limited.

About AIWCL

The Government of Assam (GoA) has taken up a Project titled ‘Assam Inland Water Transport Project’ to transform the quality of inland water transport services and integrate high quality passenger and vehicle ferry services into Assam’s wider transport network through financing from World Bank. A society in the name and style of ‘Assam Inland Water Transport Development Society ‘ has been formed by the GoA under Transport Department to implement the Project. The Project will not only help in promoting the use of Inland Water Transport as eco-friendly, economic and convenient mode of transport but will also result in regional & economic development of Assam and nearby states as well as in providing better connectivity and access to the hinterland where the ‘ infrastructure’ is quite rudimentary.

About Tender

Department Of Agriculture requests a proposal for the tender for the Supply Of High-Speed Diesel And Mobil Oil (Grade 15w40) At Guwahati Based Ferry Ghats.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_AGRI_50232_1

Tendering Authority: Assam Inland Waterways Company Limited

Brief: Supply Of High-Speed Diesel And Mobil Oil (Grade 15w40) At Guwahati Based Ferry Ghats.

Pre-Qualification Criteria: AS PER DNIT

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values

EMD: INR 54.66 Thousand

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 29-06-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 19-07-2024

Last Date for Submission: 19-07-2024

Opening Date: 19-07-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Guwahati, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): The Managing Director, Assam Inland Waterways Company Ltd

Contact Address: 2nd Floor, Directorate of Inland Water Transport, Ulubari, Guwahati-07

