All India Radio Invites Tender for Security Manpower Service - GEM/2024/B/5069051

About All India Radio

All India Radio, also known as Akashvani or Akashbani, is an Indian state-owned public radio broadcaster founded by the Government of India, owned by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and one of Prasar Bharati's two divisions. It was established in 1936.

About Tender

All India Radio requests a Security Manpower Service (Version 2.0) - Office/Commercial/Institutions/ Residential; Gate Management Msme Exemption | No - StArtUp Exemption | No

Tender Details

Reference No: GEM/2024/B/5069051

Tendering Authority: All India Radio

Brief: Security Manpower Service (Version 2.0) - Office/Commercial/Institutions/ Residential; Gate Management Msme Exemption | No - StArtUp Exemption | No

Description: office/commercial/institutions/ residential; gatemanagement

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 10.00 Lacs

Document Fee: INR

Key Dates

Last Date for Submission: 09-07-2024

Opening Date: 09-07-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, India

Contact Information

Contact Address: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Disclaimer: Tender247 tries to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take submit the bid.