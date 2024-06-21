All India Radio Invites Tender for Security Manpower Service - GEM/2024/B/5069051

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Security Manpower Service (Version 2.0) - Office/Commercial/Institutions/ Residential; Gate Management Msme Exemption and other online tender notices published by the All India Radio.
All India Radio, also known as Akashvani or Akashbani, is an Indian state-owned public radio broadcaster founded by the Government of India, owned by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and one of Prasar Bharati's two divisions. It was established in 1936.
Reference No: GEM/2024/B/5069051
Tendering Authority: All India Radio
Brief: Security Manpower Service (Version 2.0) - Office/Commercial/Institutions/ Residential; Gate Management Msme Exemption | No - StArtUp Exemption | No
Description: office/commercial/institutions/ residential; gatemanagement
Estimated Cost: INR 10.00 Lacs
Document Fee: INR
Last Date for Submission: 09-07-2024
Opening Date: 09-07-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, India
Contact Address: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Ministry of Information and Broadcasting