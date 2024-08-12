APDCL Invites Tender for Extension of Existing 11Kv Borboruah Feeder Originating - 2024_APDCL_38397_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Extension of Existing 11Kv Borboruah Feeder Originating from33/11Kv Behating s/s from Toll Gate towards Rob Bogibeel Bypass and NH52 and other online tender notices published by the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited.
APDCL is a world-class company serving the people of Assam for the all-around development of the State. We supply 24x7 uninterrupted, reliable, affordable, safe, and quality power to our customers. We delight our customers by exceeding their expectations in providing 100% satisfaction in all aspects of our service, it runs our operations sustainably in an environment-friendly manner. We keep our infrastructure in good health by undertaking timely preventive and predictive maintenance. We ensure that all our operations are safe for our employees as well as for the people whom we serve. We are extremely frugal in everything we do so that the cost of our operations is low. We undertake new projects to continuously upgrade our systems to provide quality power to our customers. We ensure that all our projects are completed in time with the least cost and best quality. vendors and contractors are our partners in enabling the accelerated growth of Assam. In all our operations, we earn a reasonable profit to generate adequate surplus for taking up new projects to serve our customers.
Assam Power Distribution Company Limited requests a proposal for the Tenders for the extension of existing 11kv borboruah feeder originating from33/11kv behating s/s from toll gate towards rob bogibeel bypass and nh52(b) and installation of 250kva pad mounted s/s under dibrugarh esd-i.
Reference No: 2024_APDCL_38397_1
Tendering Authority: Assam Power Distribution Company Limited
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
EMD: INR 3.75 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 3.36 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 09-08-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 20-08-2024
Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 12-08-2024
Last Date for Submission: 20-08-2024
Opening Date: 21-08-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Dibrugarh, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): CGM(D and S),UAR,APDCL
Contact Address: O/o the CGM(D),UAR,6th Floor,Bijulee bhawan,Paltanbazar,781001