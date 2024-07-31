APDCL Invites Tender for Reconductoring of 3 phase 4 wire lt line nd single phase 2 wire lt line - 2024_APDCL_38211_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Reconductoring of 3 phase 4 wire lt line nd single phase 2 wire lt line with lt abc at 11kv Ekorajan Feeder nd 11kv Kaziranga Feeder and other online tender notices published by the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited.

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Reconductoring of 3 phase 4 wire lt line nd single phase 2 wire lt line with lt abc at 11kv Ekorajan Feeder nd 11kv Kaziranga Feeder and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited.

About APDCL

APDCL is a world-class company serving the people of Assam for the all-around development of the State. We supply 24x7 uninterrupted, reliable, affordable, safe, and quality power to our customers. We delight our customers by exceeding their expectations in providing 100% satisfaction in all aspects of our service, it runs our operations sustainably in an environment-friendly manner. We keep our infrastructure in good health by undertaking timely preventive and predictive maintenance. We ensure that all our operations are safe for our employees as well as for the people whom we serve. We are extremely frugal in everything we do so that the cost of our operations is low. We undertake new projects to continuously upgrade our systems to provide quality power to our customers. We ensure that all our projects are completed in time with the least cost and best quality. vendors and contractors are our partners in enabling the accelerated growth of Assam. In all our operations, we earn a reasonable profit to generate adequate surplus for taking up new projects to serve our customers.

About Tender

Assam Power Distribution Company Limited requests a proposal for the Tenders for the reconductoring of 3 phase 4 wire lt line nd single phase 2 wire lt line with lt abc at 11kv ekorajan feeder nd 11kv kaziranga feeder under bokakhat el. sub division, apdcl of golaghat electrical circle under full turnkey mode.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_APDCL_38211_1

Tendering Authority: Assam Power Distribution Company Limited

Brief: reconductoring of 3 phase 4 wire lt line nd single phase 2 wire lt line with lt abc at 11kv ekorajan feeder nd 11kv kaziranga feeder under bokakhat el. sub division, apdcl of golaghat electrical circle under full turnkey mode.

Description: reconductoring of 3 phase 4 wire lt line nd single phase 2 wire lt line with lt abc at 11kv ekorajan feeder nd 11kv kaziranga feeder under bokakhat el. sub division 785001 : golaghat

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

EMD: INR 25.00 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 22.40 Thousand

Get FinanceFor BG / Project Funding / Business FinanceContact:+91-93274 94799 / Finance@Tender247.com

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 27-07-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 05-08-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 29-07-2024

Last Date for Submission: 05-08-2024

Opening Date: 05-08-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Golaghat, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): CGM(D and S),UAR,APDCL

Contact Address: O/o the CGM(D),UAR,6th Floor,Bijulee bhawan

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.