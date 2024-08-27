APGCL Invites Tenders for Redesigning of 4 Nos. Decommissioned Transformers - 2024_APGCL_37647_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the for Redesigning of 4 Nos. Decommissioned Transformers and Supply of 04 Nos. of the Redesigned Transformers and other online tender notices published by the Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited
The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for Redesigning of 4 Nos. Decommissioned Transformers and Supply of 04 Nos. of the Redesigned Transformers and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited
Assam Power Generation Corporation Ltd. was constituted after unbundling of ASEB in Dec 2004 through State Power Sector Reform Programme under the provision of Electricity Act'2003. The certificate of commencement of business was obtained w.e.f. 29th April 2004. The final Transfer scheme was implemented on Aug'2005 with a new Company Balance Sheet w.e.f. April 2005. The company is mainly responsible for maximum energy generation to meet up the energy demand in the state.
Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tenders for Redesigning of 4 Nos. Decommissioned Transformers and Supply of 04 Nos. of the Redesigned Transformers.
Reference No: 2024_APGCL_37647_1
Tendering Authority: Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited
Brief: corrigendum : redesigning of 4 nos. decommissioned transformers and supply of 04 nos. of the redesigned transformers
Description: redesigning of transformers 782450 : karbi langpi hydro power project
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
EMD: INR 10.00 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 10.00 Thousand
/
Start Date of Document Collection: 19-06-2024
Last Date for Submission: 02-09-2024
Opening Date: 03-09-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Karbi Anglong, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): CGM (Gen), APGCL
Contact Address: 3rd Floor, Bijulee Bhawan, APGCL, Paltanbazar, Guwahati-781001