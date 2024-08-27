APGCL Invites Tenders for Redesigning of 4 Nos. Decommissioned Transformers - 2024_APGCL_37647_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the for Redesigning of 4 Nos. Decommissioned Transformers and Supply of 04 Nos. of the Redesigned Transformers and other online tender notices published by the Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited

About APGCL

Assam Power Generation Corporation Ltd. was constituted after unbundling of ASEB in Dec 2004 through State Power Sector Reform Programme under the provision of Electricity Act'2003. The certificate of commencement of business was obtained w.e.f. 29th April 2004. The final Transfer scheme was implemented on Aug'2005 with a new Company Balance Sheet w.e.f. April 2005. The company is mainly responsible for maximum energy generation to meet up the energy demand in the state.

About Tender

Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tenders for Redesigning of 4 Nos. Decommissioned Transformers and Supply of 04 Nos. of the Redesigned Transformers.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_APGCL_37647_1

Tendering Authority: Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited

Brief: corrigendum : redesigning of 4 nos. decommissioned transformers and supply of 04 nos. of the redesigned transformers

Description: redesigning of transformers 782450 : karbi langpi hydro power project

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values

EMD: INR 10.00 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 10.00 Thousand

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 19-06-2024

Last Date for Submission: 02-09-2024

Opening Date: 03-09-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Karbi Anglong, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): CGM (Gen), APGCL

Contact Address: 3rd Floor, Bijulee Bhawan, APGCL, Paltanbazar, Guwahati-781001

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.