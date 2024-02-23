APHCL Invites Tender for Construction / Renovation Of 2 (Two) P.S. Buildings At Kamrup Dist- 2024_APHC_36416_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Construction / Renovation Of 2 (Two) P.S. Buildings At Kamrup Dist and other online tender notices published by the Assam Police Housing Corporation Limited.

About APHCL

The Assam Police Housing Corporation Limited is a government organization responsible for the construction and maintenance of residential and official buildings for the Assam Police department in the state of Assam, India. It plays a crucial role in providing infrastructure support to the police force.

About Tender

Assam Police Housing Corporation Limited requests a Tender for Construction / Renovation Of 2 (Two) P.S. Buildings At Kamrup Dist , Assam On Epc Mode. (Group-11)

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_APHC_36416_1

Tendering Authority: Assam Police Housing Corporation Limited

Brief: Construction / Renovation Of 2 (Two) P.S. Buildings At Kamrup Dist , Assam On Epc Mode. (Group-11)

Description: construction / renovation of 2 (two) p.s. buildings at kamrup dist , assam on epc mode. (group-11) 781128 : kamrup dist open tender

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 17.89 CR.

EMD: INR 35.77 Lacs.

Document Fee: INR 20.00 Thousand

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 20-02-2024

Last Date for Submission: 18-03-2024

Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 26-02-2024

Opening Date: 18-03-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Kamrup, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Chief Engineer

Contact Address: Assam Police Housing Corporation Ltd Rehabari Guwahati 8

