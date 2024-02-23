APHCL Invites Tender for Construction / Renovation Of 4 (Four) P.S. Buildings At Cachar Dist- 2024_APHC_36409_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for Construction / Renovation Of 4 (Four) P.S. Buildings At Cachar Dist and other online tender notices published by the Assam Police Housing Corporation Limited.
The Assam Police Housing Corporation Limited is a government organization responsible for the construction and maintenance of residential and official buildings for the Assam Police department in the state of Assam, India. It plays a crucial role in providing infrastructure support to the police force.
Assam Police Housing Corporation Limited requests a Tender for Construction / Renovation Of 4 (Four) P.S. Buildings At Cachar Dist , Assam On Epc Mode.(Group-38)
Reference No: 2024_APHC_36409_1
Tendering Authority: Assam Police Housing Corporation Limited
Brief: Construction / Renovation Of 4 (Four) P.S. Buildings At Cachar Dist , Assam On Epc Mode.(Group-38)
Description: construction / renovation of 4 (four) p.s. buildings at cachar dist , assam on epc mode.(group-38) 788101 : cachar dist open tender
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Estimated Cost: INR 12.68 CR.
EMD: INR 25.36 Lacs.
Document Fee: INR 20.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 20-02-2024
Last Date for Submission: 18-03-2024
Pre-Bid Meeting Date: 26-02-2024
Opening Date: 18-03-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Cachar, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): Chief Engineer
Contact Address: Assam Police Housing Corporation Ltd Rehabari Guwahati 8
Disclaimer: Tender247 tries to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take submit the bid.