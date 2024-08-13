APTDCL Invites Tender for Construction Work of Children Home at Biswanath District - 2024_WPTBC_38380_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction Work of Children Home at Biswanath District under Mission Vatsalya and other online tender notices published by the Assam Plains Tribes Development Corporation Limited.
The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Construction Work of Children Home at Biswanath District under Mission Vatsalya and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Assam Plains Tribes Development Corporation Limited
Assam Plains Tribes Development Corporation Limited is a government undertaking and was established in the year 1975 under the Indian Companies Act,1956. Our esteemed Corporation falls under the Department of Welfare of Plains Tribes and Other Backward Classes, Government of Assam.
Assam Plains Tribes Development Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tender for the proposal for administrative approval of rs. 134.935 lakhs for construction work of children home at biswanath district under mission vatsalya.
Reference No: 2024_WPTBC_38380_1
Tendering Authority: Assam Plains Tribes Development Corporation Limited
Brief: proposal for administrative approval of rs. 134.935 lakhs for construction work of children home at biswanath district under mission vatsalya.
Description: proposal for administrative approval of rs. 134.935 lakhs for construction work of children home at biswanath district under mission vatsalya. 784176 : biswanath districts
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer tender document
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 1.35 CR.
EMD: INR 2.70 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 2.70 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 07-08-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 19-08-2024
Last Date for Submission: 19-08-2024
Opening Date: 19-08-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Biswanath, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): Managing Director
Contact Address: Managing Director at APTDCLtd. Ganeshguri, Guwahati - 05