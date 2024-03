AR Invites Tender for Special Repair to Existing Roads Culverts and Drain for Assam Rifles Battalion - 2024_ARMHA_800277_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Invites Tender for Special Repair to Existing Roads Culverts and Drain for Assam Rifles Battalion and other online tender notices published by the Assam Rifles.

The Assam Rifles is a central paramilitary force responsible for border security, counter-insurgency, and maintaining law and order in Northeast India. Its primary duty involves guarding the Indo-Myanmar border. The AR is one of the Central Armed Police Forces administered by the Ministry of Home Affairs

About Tender

The Assam Rifles is requests a proposal for the tenders for the Special Repair to Existing Roads Culverts and Drain for Assam Rifles Battalion.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_ARMHA_800277_1

Tendering Authority: Assam Rifles

Brief: Special Repair To Existing Roads Culverts And Drain For Assam Rifles Battalion At Khuga Manipur

Description: special repair to existing roads culverts and drain for assam rifles battalion at khuga manipur 795128 : khuga open tender

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 1.81 CR.

EMD: INR 3.62 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 1.50 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 13-03-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 26-03-2024

Last Date for Submission: 26-03-2024

Opening Date: 27-03-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Churachandpur, Manipur, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): SO1 (Wks) HQ DGAR

Contact Address: HQ DGAR (Engineer Branch), Laitkor, Shillong-10