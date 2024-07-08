ARDD Invites Tender for Construction Of Vety Sub Centre - 2024_ARDD_50745_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction Of Vety Sub Centre At Tarapur and other online tender notices published by the Animal Resources Development Department.

About ARDD Tripura

Prior to 1947 there was only one Veterinary Dispensary in Agartala at Astabal premises for treatment of Animals of Maharaja of Tripura. People also used to avail the said facility for treatment for their domestic animals. Subsequently, two other dispensaries were established one at Dharmanagar and the other at Kailashahar. During the first five year Plan period i.e. in the year 1951 seven more dispensaries were opened. Animal Husbandry Department was tagged under the Agriculture Department. During second Plan Period (1956-61) the Animal Husbandry sector was handed over to the Tripura Territorial Council (TTC). Chief Executive officer was the head of the Department. During the third Plan Period (1961-66) the TTC handed over the Department to Tripura Administration in the year 1965-66 and on November 1969 Animal Husbandry was accorded independent status and named as Directorate of Animal Husbandry. The department was renamed as Department of Animal Resources Development in the year 1993.

Animal Husbandry and Livestock sector is now an integral part of nutritional requirement and rural economy of the state. The Dep’t. of ARD is entrusted with the responsibilities of all aspects of livestock and poultry development, augmentation of Milk, Meat & egg production, Animal Health care including prevention of animal diseases (some are of zoonatic importance) and creation of infrastructure and human resource. The deptt.is also providing required scientific training, extension and expertise support to livestock and poultry farmers/ producers to create sustainable livelihood opportunities and self employment avenues in the whole state, particularly in rural areas. To intensify the health care facilities, a net work of Vety. Hospitals, Vety. Dispensaries, Vety. Sub centers and Disease Investigation Laboratory (D.I. Labs) are being run covering a vast area of the state. In addition to treatment of livestock & poultry, these institutions also carry out vaccination, Artificial insemination, Awareness & fertility management Camps, exhibition and Calf rallies, implementation of various developmental schemes & So on.

About Tender

Animal Resources Development Department requests a proposal for the tender for the Construction Of Vety Sub Centre At Tarapur Under West Tripura District.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_ARDD_50745_1

Tendering Authority: Animal Resources Development Department

Brief: Construction Of Vety Sub Centre At Tarapur Under West Tripura District

Description: construction of vety sub centre at tarapur under west tripura district 799211 : tarapur under west tripura district

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 15.52 Lacs

EMD: INR 31.04 Thousand

Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 05-07-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 20-07-2024

Last Date for Submission: 20-07-2024

Opening Date: 22-07-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: West Tripura, Tripura, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Executive Engineer, ARDD

Contact Address: Engineering Cell, Directorate of ARDD

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.