ASDCSC Invites Tender for Construction Of Tribal Rest House At Paltan Bazar Dist Dibrugarh-2024_WPTBC_38245_1

About ASDCSC

The Assam State Development Corporation for Scheduled Castes Limited (ASDCSC) is a government-owned company established in 1979 under the Companies Act of 1956. The primary objective of the corporation is to promote the socio-economic development of Scheduled Castes (SC) communities in the state of Assam, India.

The ASDCSC undertakes various schemes and programs for the benefit of the SC communities, including providing financial assistance for setting up small-scale industries, training programs for skill development, providing marketing support, and implementing welfare schemes such as scholarships and housing facilities. The corporation also promotes entrepreneurship among SC communities and provides them with access to credit and other resources.

About Tender

Assam State Development Corporation for Scheduled Castes Limited requests a proposal for the Tenders for the Construction Of Tribal Rest House At Paltan Bazar Dist Dibrugarh

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_WPTBC_38245_1

Tendering Authority: Assam State Development Corporation for Scheduled Castes Limited

Brief: Construction Of Tribal Rest House At Paltan Bazar Dist Dibrugarh

Description: construction of tribal rest house at paltan bazar dist dibrugarh 781006 : dispur,ghy

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 2.00 Crore.

EMD: INR 4.00 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 6.00 Thousand

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 30-07-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 08-08-2024

Last Date for Submission: 08-08-2024

Opening Date: 09-08-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Dibrugarh, Assam, India

Contact Details

Contact Person (Optional): MD,ASDC for SC Ltd.

Contact Address: Sorumotoria,Dispur,Ghy-06

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid