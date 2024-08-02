ASDCSC Invites Tender for Construction Of Tribal Rest House At Tamulpur Dist Tamulpur-2024_WPTBC_38248_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction Of Tribal Rest House At Tamulpur Dist Tamulpur and other online tender notices published by the Assam State Development Corporation for Scheduled Castes Limited.
The Assam State Development Corporation for Scheduled Castes Limited (ASDCSC) is a government-owned company established in 1979 under the Companies Act of 1956. The primary objective of the corporation is to promote the socio-economic development of Scheduled Castes (SC) communities in the state of Assam, India.
The ASDCSC undertakes various schemes and programs for the benefit of the SC communities, including providing financial assistance for setting up small-scale industries, training programs for skill development, providing marketing support, and implementing welfare schemes such as scholarships and housing facilities. The corporation also promotes entrepreneurship among SC communities and provides them with access to credit and other resources.
Assam State Development Corporation for Scheduled Castes Limited requests a proposal for the Tenders for the Construction Of Tribal Rest House At Tamulpur Dist Tamulpur
Reference No: 2024_WPTBC_38248_1
Tendering Authority: Assam State Development Corporation for Scheduled Castes Limited
Brief: Construction Of Tribal Rest House At Tamulpur Dist Tamulpur
Description: construction of tribal rest house at tamulpur 781006 : dispur,ghy
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 2.00 Crore.
EMD: INR 4.00 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 6.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 30-07-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 08-08-2024
Last Date for Submission: 08-08-2024
Opening Date: 09-08-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Kamrup, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): MD ASDC FOR SC LTD
Contact Address: Sorumotoria,Dispur,Ghy-06