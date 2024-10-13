ASDCSCL Invites Tender for Construction of Additional Classroom At Harendra Chitra College Barpeta-2024_WPTBC_39854_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction of Additional Classroom At Harendra Chitra College Barpeta and other online tender notices published by ASDCSCL

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for the Construction of Additional Classroom At Harendra Chitra College Barpeta and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from ASDCSCL

About ASDCSCL

The Assam State Dev. Corpn .for SC Ltd. was established in the year 1975 with an objective to accelerate the pace of economic development of scheduled castes people of the state under the Department of Welfare of Plain Tribes and Backward Classes, Govt. of Assam. Initially the corporation was established with an authorized share capital of Rs.1.00 crore. Subsequently the authorized share capital of the Corporation was raised to Rs.10.00 crore contributed by Govt. of Assam and Govt. of India at the ratio of 51:49. But at present the authorized share capital of the corporation is Rs.20.00 crore and the paid up share capital of. Rs.10.10 crore contributed by both state Govt. and Govt. of India.

In the beginning, the corporation had started its developmental activities as per guidelines of the Govt. through its 8 (eight) nos. of branch offices covering the entire state. Gradually it has increased the number of its branch offices up to 22 nos. covering entire state.

About Tender

Assam State Development Corporation for Scheduled Castes Limited, Assam Invite Tenders for the Construction of Additional Classroom At Harendra Chitra College Barpeta

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_WPTBC_39854_1

Tendering Authority: Assam State Development Corporation for Scheduled Castes Limited

Brief: Construction of Additional Classroom At Harendra Chitra College Barpeta

Description: construction of additional classroom at harendra chitra college barpeta 781006 : dispur,ghy

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 50.00 Lacs.

EMD: INR 1.00 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 1.50 Thousand

Get Finance: For BG / Project Funding / Business Finance

Contact: +91-93274 94799 / Finance@Tender247.com

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 09-10-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 18-10-2024

Last Date for Submission: 18-10-2024

Opening Date: 19-10-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Barpeta Road, Assam, India

Contact Details

Contact Person (Optional): MD,ASDC for SC Ltd.

Contact Address: Sorumotoria,Dispur,Ghy-06

Official Documents

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.