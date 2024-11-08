ASDCSCL Invites Tender for Construction of Girls Hostel at Jengraimukh College Majuli- 2024_WPTBC_40202_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction of Girls Hostel at Jengraimukh College Majuli and other online tender notices published by ASDCSCL
The Assam State Dev. Corpn .for SC Ltd. was established in the year 1975 with an objective to accelerate the pace of economic development of scheduled castes people of the state under the Department of Welfare of Plain Tribes and Backward Classes, Govt. of Assam. Initially the corporation was established with an authorized share capital of Rs.1.00 crore. Subsequently the authorized share capital of the Corporation was raised to Rs.10.00 crore contributed by Govt. of Assam and Govt. of India at the ratio of 51:49. But at present the authorized share capital of the corporation is Rs.20.00 crore and the paid up share capital of. Rs.10.10 crore contributed by both state Govt. and Govt. of India.
In the beginning, the corporation had started its developmental activities as per guidelines of the Govt. through its 8 (eight) nos. of branch offices covering the entire state. Gradually it has increased the number of its branch offices up to 22 nos. covering entire state.
Assam State Development Corporation for Scheduled Castes Limited, Assam Invite Tenders for the Construction of Girls Hostel at Jengraimukh College Majuli
Reference No: 2024_WPTBC_40202_1
Tendering Authority: Assam State Development Corporation for Scheduled Castes Limited
Brief: Construction of Girls Hostel at Jengraimukh College Majuli
Description: construction of girls hostel at jengraimukh college majuli 781006 : dispur,ghy open tender
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 1.00 CR.
EMD: INR 2.00 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 3.00 Thousand
/
Start Date of Document Collection: 05-11-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 12-11-2024
Last Date for Submission: 12-11-2024
Opening Date: 12-11-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Majuli, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): MD,ASDC for SC Ltd.
Contact Address: Sorumotoria,Dispur,Ghy-06