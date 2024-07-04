ASIDC Invites Tender for Construction Of Boundary Wall Gate - 2024_HAD_37821_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction Of Boundary Wall Gate At Manja Industrial Complex and other online tender notices published by the Assam Hills Small Industries Development Corporation Limited.
ASIDC was established on the 27th of March 1962 at the instance of the All India Industries Board with a authorized share capital of Rs. 50.00 lakh. It objectives, as imperative, are all pervasive to cover whatever activities will be called for , so as to foster promotion, development and well being of the SSI sector in the State. From the every beginning, raw material assistance to SSI units was envisaged as the primary function of the Corporation for which it set up raw materials deposits all over the State. Over the years , the Corporation has diversified its activities to other areas.
Assam Hills Small Industries Development Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tender for the Construction Of Boundary Wall Gate At Manja Industrial Complex Under Ahsidc Ltd., Manja.
Reference No: 2024_HAD_37821_1
Tendering Authority: Assam Hills Small Industries Development Corporation Limited
Brief: Construction Of Boundary Wall Gate At Manja Industrial Complex Under Ahsidc Ltd., Manja.
Description: construction of boundary wall gate at manja industrial complex under ahsidc ltd., manja 782461 : manja industrial complex, karbi anglong, manja
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 1.96 CR.
EMD: INR 3.92 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 3.92 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 01-07-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 15-07-2024
Last Date for Submission: 15-07-2024
Opening Date: 15-07-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Karbi Anglong, Assam, India
Contact Person (Optional): Managing Director, AHSIDC Ltd.
Contact Address: Managing Director, AHSIDC Ltd.