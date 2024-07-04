ASIDC Invites Tender for Construction Of Boundary Wall Gate - 2024_HAD_37821_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction Of Boundary Wall Gate At Manja Industrial Complex and other online tender notices published by the Assam Hills Small Industries Development Corporation Limited.

About ASIDC

ASIDC was established on the 27th of March 1962 at the instance of the All India Industries Board with a authorized share capital of Rs. 50.00 lakh. It objectives, as imperative, are all pervasive to cover whatever activities will be called for , so as to foster promotion, development and well being of the SSI sector in the State. From the every beginning, raw material assistance to SSI units was envisaged as the primary function of the Corporation for which it set up raw materials deposits all over the State. Over the years , the Corporation has diversified its activities to other areas.

About Tender

Assam Hills Small Industries Development Corporation Limited requests a proposal for the tender for the Construction Of Boundary Wall Gate At Manja Industrial Complex Under Ahsidc Ltd., Manja.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_HAD_37821_1

Tendering Authority: Assam Hills Small Industries Development Corporation Limited

Brief: Construction Of Boundary Wall Gate At Manja Industrial Complex Under Ahsidc Ltd., Manja.

Description: construction of boundary wall gate at manja industrial complex under ahsidc ltd., manja 782461 : manja industrial complex, karbi anglong, manja

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Key Values

Estimated Cost: INR 1.96 CR.

EMD: INR 3.92 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 3.92 Thousand

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection: 01-07-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 15-07-2024

Last Date for Submission: 15-07-2024

Opening Date: 15-07-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Karbi Anglong, Assam, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): Managing Director, AHSIDC Ltd.

Contact Address: Managing Director, AHSIDC Ltd.

