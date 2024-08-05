Assam Rifles Invites Tender for Addn Altn of Toilet for Ops Room of Hq igar(n) at Kohima - 2024_ARMHA_819799_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the
The Assam Rifles is a central paramilitary force responsible for border security, counter-insurgency, and maintaining law and order in Northeast India. Its primary duty involves guarding the Indo-Myanmar border. The AR is one of the Central Armed Police Forces administered by the Ministry of Home Affairs
Addn Altn of Toilet for Ops Room of Hq igar(n) at Kohima.
Reference No: 2024_ARMHA_819799_1
Tendering Authority: Assam Rifle
Brief: Addn Altn of Toilet for Ops Room of Hq igar(n) at Kohima
Description: viii.11001/engr/mw/2024-25/08 797001 : hq igar(n), kohima
Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per tender documents
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 5.37 Lacs
EMD: INR 10.75 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 03-08-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 12-08-2024
Last Date for Submission: 12-08-2024
Opening Date: 14-08-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Location 1: Kohima, Nagaland, India
Contact Person (Optional): SO1 Wks, HQ IGAR(N)
Contact Address: SO1 Wks, HQ IGAR(N) c/o99 APO