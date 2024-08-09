Assam Rifles Invites Tender for Amc for Fuel cell based hybrid power augmentation system 08 nos at igar (s) and replacement of li-ion battery bank - 2024_ARMHA_820338_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Amc for Fuel cell based hybrid power augmentation system 08 nos at igar (s) and replacement of li-ion battery bank and other online tender notices published by the Assam Rifles.
The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for Amc for Fuel cell based hybrid power augmentation system 08 nos at igar (s) and replacement of li-ion battery bank and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Assam Rifles.
The Assam Rifles is a central paramilitary force responsible for border security, counter-insurgency, and maintaining law and order in Northeast India. Its primary duty involves guarding the Indo-Myanmar border. The AR is one of the Central Armed Police Forces administered by the Ministry of Home Affairs
The Assam Rifles is requests a proposal for the tenders for Amc for Fuel cell based hybrid power augmentation system 08 nos at igar (s) and replacement of li-ion battery bank.
Reference No: 2024_ARMHA_820338_1
Tendering Authority: Assam Rifles
Brief: Amc for Fuel cell based hybrid power augmentation system 08 nos at igar (s) and replacement of li-ion battery bank
Description: amc for fuel cell based hybrid power augmentation system 08 nos at igar (s) and replacement of li-ion battery bank 795001 : imphal
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 1.21 CR.
EMD: INR 2.43 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 1.50 Thousand
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Start Date of Document Collection: 07-08-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 28-08-2024
Last Date for Submission: 28-08-2024
Opening Date: 29-08-2024
Contact Person (Optional): SO1 (Wks) HQ DGAR
Contact Address: HQ DGAR, Laitkor, Shillong