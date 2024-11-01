Assam Rifles Invites Tender for Amc for Repair and Maintenance at Chassad - 2024_ARMHA_833207_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Invites Tender for
Amc for Repair and Maintenance for Ceiling Fans Exhaust Fans Geysers Water Cooler Pumps and Misc Items 8 ar at Chassad and other online tender notices published by the Assam Rifles.
The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for Amc for Repair and Maintenance for Ceiling Fans Exhaust Fans Geysers Water Cooler Pumps and Misc Items 8 ar at Chassad and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Assam Rifles.
The Assam Rifles is a central paramilitary force responsible for border security, counter-insurgency, and maintaining law and order in Northeast India. Its primary duty involves guarding the Indo-Myanmar border. The AR is one of the Central Armed Police Forces administered by the Ministry of Home Affairs
The Assam Rifles is requests a proposal for the tenders for Amc for Repair and Maintenance for Ceiling Fans Exhaust Fans Geysers Water Cooler Pumps and Misc Items 8 ar at Chassad
Reference No: 2024_ARMHA_833207_1
Tendering Authority: Assam Rifles
Brief: Amc for Repair and Maintenance for Ceiling Fans Exhaust Fans Geysers Water Cooler Pumps and Misc Items 8 ar at Chassad
Description: amc for repair and maintenance for ceiling fans exhaust fans geysers water cooler pumps and misc items 8 ar at chassad 795145 : chassad, manipur
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer tender document
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Estimated Cost: INR 3.50 Lacs
EMD: INR 7.00 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand
Start Date of Document Collection: 30-10-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 12-11-2024
Last Date for Submission: 12-11-2024
Opening Date: 13-11-2024
Location 1: Ukhrul, Manipur, India
Contact Person (Optional): SO1(Wks), HQ 10 Sect AR
Contact Address: HQ 10 Sect AR c/o 99 APO Pin - 934830