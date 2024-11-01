Assam Rifles Invites Tender for Amc for Repair and Maintenance at Somsai - 2024_ARMHA_833216_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Invites Tender for

Amc for Repair and Maintenance for Ceiling Fans Exhaust Fans Geysers Pumps and Misc Items of 35 ar (now 18 ar) at Somsai and other online tender notices published by the Assam Rifles.

The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for Amc for Repair and Maintenance for Ceiling Fans Exhaust Fans Geysers Pumps and Misc Items of 35 ar (now 18 ar) at Somsai and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Assam Rifles.

Assam Rifles

The Assam Rifles is a central paramilitary force responsible for border security, counter-insurgency, and maintaining law and order in Northeast India. Its primary duty involves guarding the Indo-Myanmar border. The AR is one of the Central Armed Police Forces administered by the Ministry of Home Affairs

About Tender

The Assam Rifles is requests a proposal for the tenders for Amc for Repair and Maintenance for Ceiling Fans Exhaust Fans Geysers Pumps and Misc Items of 35 ar (now 18 ar) at Somsai

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_ARMHA_833216_1

Tendering Authority: Assam Rifles

Brief: Amc for Repair and Maintenance for Ceiling Fans Exhaust Fans Geysers Pumps and Misc Items of 35 ar (now 18 ar) at Somsai

Description: amc for repair and maintenance for ceiling fans exhaust fans geysers pumps and misc items of 35 ar (now 18 ar) at somsai 795142 : bn hq, somsai, manipur

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer tender document

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 3.50 Lacs

EMD: INR 7.00 Thousand

Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 30-10-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 12-11-2024

Last Date for Submission: 12-11-2024

Opening Date: 13-11-2024

Site Location

Location 1: Ukhrul, Manipur, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): SO1(Wks), HQ 10 Sect AR

Contact Address: HQ 10 Sect AR c/o 99 APO Pin - 934830

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.