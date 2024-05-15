Assam Rifles Invites Tender for Construction Of 01 Nos Single Women Barracks (Pfts 15x8) With Attached Toilet - 2024_ARMHA_807028_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Invites Tender for Construction Of 01 Nos Single Women Barracks (Pfts 15x8) With Attached Toilet and other online tender notices published by the Assam Rifles.
The Assam Rifles is a central paramilitary force responsible for border security, counter-insurgency, and maintaining law and order in Northeast India. Its primary duty involves guarding the Indo-Myanmar border. The AR is one of the Central Armed Police Forces administered by the Ministry of Home Affairs
Reference No: 2024_ARMHA_807028_1
Tendering Authority: Assam Rifles
Brief: Construction Of 01 Nos Single Women Barracks (Pfts 15x8) With Attached Toilet (03 Seated) Including Development Work And Allied Services For Ar Bn At Klp Kangvai (Manipur) Of 9 Ar
Description: construction of 01 nos single women barracks (pfts 15x8) 795128 : churachandpuropen tender assam rifles - mha
Pre-Qualification Criteria: As per tender documents
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 45.58 Lacs
EMD: INR 91.20 Thousand
Document Fee: INR 1.00 Thousand
Key Dates *
Start Date of Document Collection: 14-05-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 27-05-2024
Last Date for Submission: 27-05-2024
Opening Date: 28-05-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Churachandpur, Manipur, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): SO 1 Works
Contact Address: HQ 27 Sector Assam Rifles