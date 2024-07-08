Assam Rifles Invites Tender for Construction Of 02 Nos Pfts (15 X 8 Mtr) And 02 Nos Toilet Bath Room Bk (Mahila) - 2024_ARMHA_815315_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Invites Tender for Construction Of 02 Nos Pfts (15 X 8 Mtr) And 02 Nos Toilet Bath Room Bk (Mahila) and other online tender notices published by the Assam Rifles.
The Assam Rifles is a central paramilitary force responsible for border security, counter-insurgency, and maintaining law and order in Northeast India. Its primary duty involves guarding the Indo-Myanmar border. The AR is one of the Central Armed Police Forces administered by the Ministry of Home Affairs
The Assam Rifles is requests a proposal for the tenders for Construction Of 02 Nos Pfts (15 X 8 Mtr) And 02 Nos Toilet Bath Room Bk (Mahila).
Reference No: 2024_ARMHA_815315_1
Tendering Authority: Assam Rifles
Brief: Constr Of 02 Nos Pfts (15 X 8 Mtr) And 02 Nos Toilet Bath Room Bk (Mahila) For Rfw And Cob Shaluk And Cob Sugnu.
Description: 28006/engr/rfw/37ar/2024-25/03 795102 : cob shaluk and cob sugnu.open tender assam rifles - mha
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 1.08 CR.
EMD: INR 2.17 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 1.50 Thousand
Key Dates *
Start Date of Document Collection: 06-07-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 15-07-2024
Last Date for Submission: 15-07-2024
Opening Date: 16-07-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Imphal, Manipur, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): SO1 Wks HQ 28 Sector Assam Rifles
Contact Address: SO1 Wks HQ 28 Sector Assam Rifles Kakching Manipur