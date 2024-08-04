Assam Rifles Invites Tender for construction of 04 nos type v qtrs g plus 1 at hill sector at artcs shokhuvi Nagaland - 2024_ARMHA_819506_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Invites Tender for

Assam Rifles

The Assam Rifles is a central paramilitary force responsible for border security, counter-insurgency, and maintaining law and order in Northeast India. Its primary duty involves guarding the Indo-Myanmar border. The AR is one of the Central Armed Police Forces administered by the Ministry of Home Affairs

About Tender

The Assam Rifles is requests a proposal for the tenders for

construction of 04 nos type v qtrs g plus 1 at hill sector at artcs shokhuvi Nagaland.

Tender Details

Reference No: 2024_ARMHA_819506_1

Tendering Authority: Assam Rifle

Brief: construction of 04 nos type v qtrs g plus 1 at hill sector at artcs shokhuvi nagaland

Description: construction of 04 nos type v qtrs 797112 : shokhuvi nagaland open tender assam rifles - mha

Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.

Website (Optional): Click here to open website

Key Values *

Estimated Cost: INR 4.97 CR.

EMD: INR 9.94 Lacs

Document Fee: INR 1.50 Thousand

Key Dates *

Start Date of Document Collection: 01-08-2024

Last Date of Document Collection: 22-08-2024

Last Date for Submission: 22-08-2024

Opening Date: 23-08-2024

* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1: Dimapur, Nagaland, India

Contact Information

Contact Person (Optional): DG Assam Rifles

Contact Address: HQ DG AR Laitkor Shillong Pin 793010