Assam Rifles Invites Tender for construction of shopping complex for artcs shokhuvi Nagaland - 2024_ARMHA_818115_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Invites Tender for
construction of shopping complex for artcs shokhuvi Nagaland and other online tender notices published by the Assam Rifles.
The Sentinel is the online tender website that provides unlimited lifetime free access to Tender for construction of shopping complex for artcs shokhuvi Nagaland and other procurement notices types like open tender, public tender, online tenders from the Assam Rifles.
The Assam Rifles is a central paramilitary force responsible for border security, counter-insurgency, and maintaining law and order in Northeast India. Its primary duty involves guarding the Indo-Myanmar border. The AR is one of the Central Armed Police Forces administered by the Ministry of Home Affairs
The Assam Rifles is requests a proposal for the tenders for
construction of shopping complex for artcs shokhuvi Nagaland.
Reference No: 2024_ARMHA_818115_1
Tendering Authority: Assam Rifles
Brief: construction of shopping complex for artcs shokhuvi nagaland
Description: construction of shopping complex for artcs shokhuvi nagaland 797112 : shokhuvi nagalandopen tender assam rifles - mha
Pre-Qualification Criteria: Please refer Tender documents.
Website (Optional): Click here to open website
Key Values *
Estimated Cost: INR 3.47 CR.
EMD: INR 6.95 Lacs
Document Fee: INR 1.50 Thousand
Key Dates *
Start Date of Document Collection: 25-07-2024
Last Date of Document Collection: 15-08-2024
Last Date for Submission: 15-08-2024
Opening Date: 16-08-2024
* The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read tender document for accurate information.
Site Location
Location 1: Dimapur, Nagaland, India
Contact Information
Contact Person (Optional): DG Assam Rifles
Contact Address: HQ DG AR Laitkor Shillong Pin 793010